Catanzaro Chief Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri (L), one of Italy's best-known anti-mafia investigators, arrives at a converted call center that has been turned into a 'bunker', to attend the biggest ever trial into Italy's most powerful mafia, the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta, at an the industrial area of Lamezia Terme, Calabria region, southern Italy, 13 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SALVATORE MONTEVERDE

Members of the media gather to report from a converted call center that has been turned into a 'bunker', as the biggest ever trial into Italy's most powerful mafia, the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta, is underway, at an the industrial area of Lamezia Terme, Calabria region, southern Italy, 13 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SALVATORE MONTEVERDE

A general view inside a call center that has been turned into a 'bunker', as the biggest ever trial against Italy's most powerful mafia, the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta, is underway, at an the industrial area of Lamezia Terme, Calabria region, southern Italy, 13 January 2021. EFE/EPA/SALVATORE MONTEVERDE

Italy on Wednesday began a trial against more than 350 people accused of working with the 'Ndrangheta, the country's most powerful mafia, in what is Italy’s biggest organised crime trial in more than three decades.



The trial is taking place in a bunker built in an industrial estate in the Calabrian town of Lamezia Terme for security reasons. EFE-EPA



