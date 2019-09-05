Ministers of the new Italian government pose for a family photo with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (6-L) and Premier Giuseppe Conte (7-L) after their swearing-in ceremony at Quirinal Palace, Rome, Italy, 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (2-R, back to camera) stands before President Sergio Mattarella (R) during the new government's swearing-in ceremony at Quirinal Palace, Rome, Italy, 05 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Italy on Thursday swore in its new government led by Guiseppe Conte, the Five Star Movement-backed prime minister whose position survived the collapse of the previous coalition executive with right-wing nationalists and subsequent renegotiation with the center-left.

Conte, whose continuation was one of the key demands of the anti-establishment M5S when it took up talks with the Democratic Party (PD), was first to pledge loyalty to the Republic and the Constitution at the Quirinale, the presidential palace. EFE-EPA