A volunteer on the Alan Kurdi rescue vessel, run by German NGO Sea-Eye, photograph provided by the NGO Proemaid, 16 April 2020. EFE/ ONG Proemaid FOTOGRAFÍA CEDIDA/ SOLO USO EDITORIAL/ NO VENTAS

Volunteers stand beside the Alan Kurdi rescue vessel, run by German NGO Sea-Eye, photograph provided by the NGO Proemaid, 16 April 2020. EFE/ ONG Proemaid FOTOGRAFÍA CEDIDA/ SOLO USO EDITORIAL/ NO VENTAS

Italy to quarantine 147 migrants on ferry after 12 days at sea

A group of 147 migrants who have spent 12 days at sea will be quarantined on a ferry off the coast of Italy, authorities said Friday.

Scores of people on board the Alan Kurdi ship, operated by German charity Sea-Eye, were due to be transferred on Friday afternoon to a ferry docked in the Italian port of Palermo, on the island of Sicily.EFE-EPA

