J.J. Abrams (l.), director of the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2016) and the upcoming Skywalker saga to premiere this Dec. 20, seen here with producer Kathleen Kennedy (r.), told Efe that there will be no going back to that science-fiction universe without his personal vision as director. EFE-EPA/ Daniel Boczarski Getty/Images For Disney/File

J.J. Abrams (l.), director of the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2016) and the upcoming Skywalker saga to premiere this Dec. 20, seen here with producer Kathleen Kennedy (r.), told Efe that there will be no going back to that science-fiction universe without his personal vision as director. EFE-EPA/ Daniel Boczarski Getty/Images For Disney/File

No one is more sought after in Hollywood these days than J.J. Abrams, the guardian of all the secrets of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and who confessed in an interview with Efe that he would not have gone back to that science-fiction universe unless his own personal vision as a director was allowed to come through.

Abrams, born in New York in 1966, directed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015), and is the brains behind the film that will premiere this Dec. 20 and which rounds off the Skywalker saga with a cast headed by Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.