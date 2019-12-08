No one is more sought after in Hollywood these days than J.J. Abrams, the guardian of all the secrets of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and who confessed in an interview with Efe that he would not have gone back to that science-fiction universe unless his own personal vision as a director was allowed to come through.
Abrams, born in New York in 1966, directed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015), and is the brains behind the film that will premiere this Dec. 20 and which rounds off the Skywalker saga with a cast headed by Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.