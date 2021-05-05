Colombian reggaeton singer J. Balvin performs during a concert for his tour 'Arcoiris Tour' at the Coliseum of Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/THAIS LLORCA

A still frame provided by SCV JB Concert Doc Project showing Colombian singer J Balvin appears during a scene from the documentary "The Boy from Medellín" issued May. 4. 2021 in Miami, US. EFE/Scv Jb Concert Doc Project EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A still frame provided by SCV JB Concert Doc Project showing Colombian singer J Balvin appears during a scene from the documentary "The Boy from Medellín" issued May. 4. 2021 in Miami, US. EFE/Scv Jb Concert Doc Project EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Colombian singer J Balvin on Tuesday denounced the political crisis and violence in his country, which he described as a "civil war," after protests left at least 19 people dead and some 800 people injured.

"There is now a civil war in Colombia and there are no words to describe what is going on," he said at a meeting with international journalists to talk about "The Boy from Medellín," a documentary that follows his preparation for a homecoming concert amidst political turmoil, which will premiere on Friday.

The musician, who has millions of followers on social media and was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020, called for dialog to overcome the violence.

"We would like to see that through love, tolerance and talking we could arrive at something, right? Because hatred generates more hatred," he said.

He added that the current situation, which has been marked by police brutality and blockades, "saddens him" and has left him "unable to sleep."

"I haven't slept thinking about what else I can do to help (...) I used my platforms yesterday at four in the morning. I couldn't take it anymore and said 'okay, it's time to activate it, to tell the world what's going on' because it's very sad," he said.

On Tuesday morning, the singer posted a message on his Instagram account in which he said that the situation in Colombia was out of control and called for peace and love.

Protests have been taking place in Colombia for almost a week against tax reforms announced by the government of President Ivan Duque.

A total of 19 people have died in the protests, which led to the resignation of former finance minister Alberto Carrasquilla.

"All my colleagues and super stars (artists, sport, etc) please help me and help us spread the message we need to stop this nonsense civil war," he added in the post.

Soon after, dozens of artists including Justin Bieber, Shakira, Pedro Capó, Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha and actress Gaby Espino, among others, joined his call and that of other Colombians in the entertainment world such as Maluma, Juana Acosta and Juan Pablo Raba.