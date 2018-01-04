A person shows a sign in Catalan that reads 'Freedom for political prisoners' at the main entrance of the Spanish Supreme in downtown Madrid, Spain, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J GUILLEN

Spanish Member of Parliament from the Catalan party (Republican Left of Catalonia, ERC) Gabriel Rufian (R) arrives at the Spanish Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J GUILLEN

A person wearing a badge with the image of imprisoned Former Catalonian Regional Deputy President Oriol Junqueras at the main entrance of the Spanish High Court of Justice in downtown Madrid, Spain, 04 January 2018. The Spanish High Court is studying the appeal of former Catalonian Regional Deputy President Oriol Junqueras imprisoned after the unilateral declaration of independence following the 1-O independence referendum, requesting his freedom. The Spanish Prosecutor argues his imprisonment should not be revoked since he is in potential risk of committing new illegal offenses. EPA/J.J GUILLEN

The jailed former vice-president of Spain's Catalonia region appeared at the country's Supreme Court on Thursday as part of his appeal to be released from preventative prison, where he has been held during an investigation into alleged sedition and rebellion relating to his role in a banned Catalan independence bid.

Oriol Junqueras appeared in front of judges in Madrid for a closed-door session in which he is to press his appeal on the basis that he would abide by the measures enforced by the Spanish government when it triggered Article 155 of the Constitution to restrict Catalan autonomy and dissolve the local government and parliament following a unilateral declaration of independence in late Oct. 2017.

But prosecutors attending the hearing are to petition the judges to uphold Junqueras' preventative imprisonment while the investigation into allegations of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds was ongoing.

Should his appeal fail, Junqueras was to request a transfer from the prison where he is being held just south of Madrid to one in Catalonia, located in northeastern Spain.

The aim would be to attend plenary sessions at the regional parliament or even assume the role of regional president, considering that the separatist parties, including his Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), took the majority share of votes in the Dec. 21 snap elections.

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont was in self-imposed exile in Brussels while an arrest warrant remained in place in Spain, where he is wanted for an investigation into the same charges as Junqueras.

Although the pro-Spanish unity Citizens party took the largest share of votes in the regional ballot, the overall majority shared by the separatists was regarded by the likes of Junqueras and Puigdemont as the Catalan voter's rejection of the constitutional measures enacted by the central government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Both former leaders have reiterated calls for dialogue with Madrid.