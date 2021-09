A woman wearing a face mask to be protected against coronavirus infection votes in a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, 19 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A man examines his ballot voting at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, 19 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Voters examine the candidates' lists at a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, 19 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A woman wearing a face mask to be protected against coronavirus infection votes in a polling station during the Parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, 19 September 2021. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Sunday called for a protest vote against the Vladimir Putin-aligned United Russia party on Sunday, the last day of voting in the country’s three-day parliamentary elections.

In a post to Instagram, Navalny urged people to vote for other contenders and turn to the names recommended in a smartphone app his team has launched and which the Kremlin tried to block. EFE

cae/smq/jt