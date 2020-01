Indonesian rescuers hose an area in order to wash away mud and debris while searching for missing people after a landslide in the Cigudeg village, Bogor region, West Java, Indonesia, 04 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WISNU AGUNG PRASETYO

Indonesian authorities on Sunday raised to 60 the number of deaths due to flooding in the Jakarta metropolitan area and western Java island, where thousands of people remain displaced.

The majority of the deaths — 51 — occurred in Jakarta and its satellite cities, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNBP) said in its latest statement. EFE-EPA