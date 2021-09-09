Indonesian authorities Thursday raised to 44 the fatalities from the fire that devastated a block of a prison on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital the day before, and which has drawn attention to the overcrowding of the country’s penitentiaries.
Rika Aprianti, the Justice Ministry’s Corrections Department spokeswoman, said that three people died in hospital and added to the 41 deaths confirmed Wednesday, the Republika news portal said.
In addition, some 30 prisoners were injured by the flames and have been transferred to different health centers.
(...)