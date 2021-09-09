People sit as they wait to talk to Disaster Victims Identification (DVI) police to identify their relatives who died in a fire in Tangerine prison, at The Police Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, 09 September 2021. EFE-EPA/ADI WEDA

A Handout photo made available by the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights shows the prison block in the aftermath of a fire at an overcrowded prison in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, 08 September 2021. EFE-EPA/HO/INDONESIAN MINISTRY OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS HANDOUT HANDOUT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES, BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Handout photo made available by the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights shows police and prison officers inspecting the prison block in the aftermath of a fire at an overcrowded prison in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, 08 September 2021. EFE-EPA/HO/INDONESIAN MINISTRY OF LAW AND HUMAN RIGHTS HANDOUT HANDOUT, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES, BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesian authorities Thursday raised to 44 the fatalities from the fire that devastated a block of a prison on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital the day before, and which has drawn attention to the overcrowding of the country’s penitentiaries.

Rika Aprianti, the Justice Ministry’s Corrections Department spokeswoman, said that three people died in hospital and added to the 41 deaths confirmed Wednesday, the Republika news portal said.

In addition, some 30 prisoners were injured by the flames and have been transferred to different health centers.

(...)