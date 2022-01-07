Visitors pray for health, prosperity and good future during their first visit of the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 01 January 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Visitors pray for health, prosperity and good future during their first visit of the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 01 January 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan approved Friday the imposition of new restrictions due to the pandemic in three prefectures in the south and west of the country to stop the alarming increase in covid-19 cases that has led the nation to declare a sixth-wave emergency.

The measures will come into force Sunday and last throughout January in Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"The government has decided to declare the epidemic alert due to the need to take measures as soon as possible," said Kishida, who added that "the pandemic is spreading throughout the country" and advocated adopting measures "in the face of the rapid spread of omicron."

(...)