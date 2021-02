Kazuhiro Araki (L), Director of the Tokyo Medical Center, receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the country launches its inoculation campaign, in Tokyo, Japan, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/BEHROUZ MEHRI / POOL

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as the country launches its inoculation campaign, at the Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/BEHROUZ MEHRI / POOL

A health worker (L) receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the country launches its inoculation campaign, in Tokyo, Japan, 17 February 2021. EPA-EFE/BEHROUZ MEHRI / POOL

Japan began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Wednesday, in a first phase in which it aims to inoculate 40,000 healthcare workers.

The first doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, the only one approved so far in Japan, were administered at a public hospital in Tokyo and will be expanded to 100 health centers across the country by next week.

EFE-EPA