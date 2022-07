A Japanese national flag flies at half-mast at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2022, to mourn for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese people began voting Sunday in the partial elections to the parliament Upper House, two days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign event.

The approximately 46,000 voting points spread countrywide opened at 7 am local time (22:00 GMT on Saturday), and will close at 8 pm, when the first exit polls on the result will emerge. EFE