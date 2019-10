Surging waves generated by Typhoon Hagibis hit against a breakwater at a port in the town of Kiho, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Pedestrians using umbrellas struggle against rain and wind in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Surging waves generated by Typhoon Hagibis hit against a breakwater at a port in the town of Kiho, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A view of a fallen electric post near damaged houses after a tornado caused by Typhoon Hagibis hit Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A view of a damaged vehicle and house after a tornado caused by typhoon Hagibis hit Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A man walks through debris of damaged houses by a tornado caused by typhoon Hagibis in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A handout photo made available by NASA Earth Observatory of a satellite image showing Typhoon Hagibis spinning toward the north-northwest over the western Pacific Ocean as its outer cloud bands near Japan, Oct. 11, 2019 (issued Oct. 12, 2019). EFE-EPA/NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japan was on high alert on Saturday morning for the approach of powerful Typhoon Hagibis towards Tokyo and other eastern areas, with hurricane winds hitting Chiba, where material damage and injuries have been recorded.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned the huge storm could reach the scale of Typhoon Ida (called Kanogawa in Japan) in 1958, which left more than 1,200 dead. EFE-EPA