High waves hit the coast in Miyazaki, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A fisherman tighten a rope to anchor his fishing boat with his colleague's boats in preparation for powerful typhoon Haishen in Makurazaki, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

High waves hit the coast in Miyazaki, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, 05 September 2020. EFE-EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Authorities on Sunday ordered the evacuation of more than 2 million people in southwest Japan as Typhoon Haishen advanced towards the region, causing flood alerts and major disruptions in rail and air traffic operations.

More than 430,000 people were ordered to evacuate immediately with Haishen reaching near Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Okinawa Prefectures in the southwestern region of the country. Another 2.67 million were urged to seek refuge at safer places, according to public broadcaster NHK. EFE-EPA