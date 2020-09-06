Authorities on Sunday ordered the evacuation of more than 2 million people in southwest Japan as Typhoon Haishen advanced towards the region, causing flood alerts and major disruptions in rail and air traffic operations.
More than 430,000 people were ordered to evacuate immediately with Haishen reaching near Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Okinawa Prefectures in the southwestern region of the country. Another 2.67 million were urged to seek refuge at safer places, according to public broadcaster NHK. EFE-EPA