Tokyo (Japan), 04/01/2021.- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga removes his mask upon arriving at a New Year's press conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2021.

Tokyo (Japan), 04/01/2021.- Business people offer prayers for prosperity for their companies and the economy during the start of the New Year at the Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2021.

Tokyo (Japan), 04/01/2021.- Kimono clad young women offer prayers for prosperity for their companies and the economy during the start of the New Year at the Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2021.

Tokyo (Japan), 04/01/2021.- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga bows during a New Year's press conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2021.

Tokyo (Japan), 04/01/2021.- People wearing masks walk past a curtain outside the Kanda Myojin Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2021.

Tokyo (Japan), 04/01/2021.- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds a New Year's press conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2021.

Tokyo (Japan), 04/01/2021.- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga leaves after a New Year's press conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2021.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that the government was considering declaring another state of emergency in Tokyo and the surrounding areas due to the continued rise of Covid-19 cases that have piled up the pressure on the country's healthcare system.

The emergency declaration, if announced, would affect the capital and three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa. EFE-EPA