Visitors to Kabukicho at Shinjuku, Japan's biggest entertainment area, enjoy their night life in Tokyo, Japan, 25 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent in Japan in March compared to the same month in 2020, the government reported Friday.

The indicator, which excludes fresh food prices due to their high volatility, marks the eighth consecutive month of year-on-year price decline in the third world economy. EFE