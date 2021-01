TJapan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 07 January 2021. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 07 January 2021. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

The government of Japan on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three adjoining prefectures, allowing authorities to impose fresh restrictions to check the Covid-19 pandemic amid a record surge in infections.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday announced the activation of the legislative recourse over the "serious feeling of risk" due to the rapid countrywide expansion of the virus, during a meeting with the government team in-charge of pandemic response. EFE-EPA