A man stands on a platform at a subway station in Tokyo, Japan, 31 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan Wednesday doubled its limit on foreign arrivals in the country to 20,000 people ahead of a controlled reopening of borders for foreign tourists.

The increase comes as Japan enforced a new system that categorizes countries into three levels – blue, yellow and red, depending on their epidemic situation.

Under the system, people from 98 countries and regions designated as “blue” - including Spain, the United States, China, and South Korea – will be exempt from undergoing a Covid-19 test or isolating upon arrival, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

