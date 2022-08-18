Sake casks are stacked in front of the Konpira Kabuki Theater in Kotohira city, Kagawa province, Japan, 27 August 2010. EPA/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Visitors walk through a tiny drinking street at Shinjuku, Japan's biggest entertainment area, enjoy their night life in Tokyo, Japan, 25 November 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese Tax Agency has launched a contest calling for ideas to boost alcohol consumption among young people after tax revenues plummeted following a pandemic dip in drinking habits.

The ‘Sake viva!’ campaign's website calls for proposals aimed at revitalizing the alcoholic beverage industry.

Japan’s national tax agency is working to support the domestic alcohol industry by promoting the export of products like sake (rice wine), "which are an important part of Japanese culture and tradition," a spokesperson told Efe.

(...)