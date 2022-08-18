The Japanese Tax Agency has launched a contest calling for ideas to boost alcohol consumption among young people after tax revenues plummeted following a pandemic dip in drinking habits.
The ‘Sake viva!’ campaign's website calls for proposals aimed at revitalizing the alcoholic beverage industry.
Japan’s national tax agency is working to support the domestic alcohol industry by promoting the export of products like sake (rice wine), "which are an important part of Japanese culture and tradition," a spokesperson told Efe.
(...)