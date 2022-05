European Council President Charles Michel announce a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 12 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces a joint statement with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Council President Charles Michel at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 12 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 12 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

European Council President Charles Michel, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announce their joint statement at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 12 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

Japan and the European Union said they defend a "free and open Indo-Pacific" against China's military rise in the region, in which the countries aspire to be "more active," representatives of both powers said at a Thursday summit.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the Presidents of the European Council Charles Michel and of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, sent this message to Beijing in a joint statement after meeting in Tokyo. EFE