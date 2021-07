Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at his official residence during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. EFE-EPA-ISSEI KATO/POOL

Japan Friday extended the state of health emergency in Tokyo until August end and expanded the measure to four more neighboring regions after record spikes in Covid-19 infection amid ongoing Olympics in the capital.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the decision was aimed to contain "the rapid increase in infections" in in the Tokyo and neighboring areas. EFE

