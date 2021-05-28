Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 28 May 2021, as the government expanded a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) state of emergency. EFE-EPA/BEHROUZ MEHRI / POOL

The government of Japan on Friday decided to extend the coronavirus health emergency in Tokyo and eight other regions, as the number of infections and pressure on the health system continue to remain high.

The health emergency, in effect in Tokyo since late April and later expanded to other regions, had already been extended once to May 31 and will now remain in place until Jun. 20, just over a month before the inauguration of the Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the measure in a government working-group meeting on the pandemic, highlighting that although the number of cases had dropped across the country since mid-May, the overall level of infections remained high.

The health emergency carries restrictions on the opening hours of bars and restaurants, a ban on serving alcohol and limits on attendance at sports and other public events apart from other measures, although a full lockdown of the population has been avoided

The restrictions have helped reduce daily caseload, but the authorities have remained alert over the risks of a fresh surge, the minister in-charge of the government response to the pandemic, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said on Friday.