Japan on Thursday announced another extension of the state of emergency over Covid-19, imposed in the country's most populated areas, until the end of the month as hospitals continue to remain under pressure despite a recent drop in infections.

The emergency, currently in effect in 21 of the 47 prefectures of the country, was set to end on Sunday, but the government decided to extend it until Sep. 30 in 19 provinces.

These provinces include Tokyo and its surrounding areas, Hokkaido, Osaka, Aichi and Fukuoka, according to an announcement by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

