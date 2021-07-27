Japan climbed ahead of the United States and China to the top of the medal board of the Tokyo 2020 Games, aided by a clean 4/4 gold medals record in men’s judo, while Olympic newbie Ricarda Funk won first gold for Germany in the women’s kayak slalom.
Takanori Nagase won the men’s -81kg judo final, maintaining Japan’s clean unsubdued record in judo with four out of four gold medals in the men’s competitions of the martial art discipline, alongside fellow male athletes Shohei Ono (-73kg), Hifumi Abe (-66kg), and Naohisa Takato (-60kg). EFE
efe-lv/ks-jt