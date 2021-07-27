Serik Temirzanov (in blue) of Kazakhstan in action against Roland Galos of Hungary during their men's boxing 52-57kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 24 July 2021. EFE/EPA/TAMAS KOVACS

Ding Xia (L) and Yuan Xinyue (R) of China block the ball in the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match against the United State during the Volleyball events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Wang Mengjie of China (C) reacts in the women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match against the United States during the Volleyball events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Jessica Fox of Australia during the Canoe Slalom semifinal of the Canoeing Slalom events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Ricarda Funk of Germany competes in the women's Canoe slalom final during the Canoeing and water sports events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER KLAUNZER

Dominic Ressel of Germany (L) in action against Takanori Nagase of Japan (R) during their bout in the Men's Judo -81kg Quarterfinal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Takanori Nagase of Japan (white) reacts after defeating Saeid Mollaei of Mongolia (blue) during their bout in the Men's Judo -81kg Final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Japan climbed ahead of the United States and China to the top of the medal board of the Tokyo 2020 Games, aided by a clean 4/4 gold medals record in men’s judo, while Olympic newbie Ricarda Funk won first gold for Germany in the women’s kayak slalom.

Takanori Nagase won the men’s -81kg judo final, maintaining Japan’s clean unsubdued record in judo with four out of four gold medals in the men’s competitions of the martial art discipline, alongside fellow male athletes Shohei Ono (-73kg), Hifumi Abe (-66kg), and Naohisa Takato (-60kg). EFE

