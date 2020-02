Projection mapping is tested on a snow sculpture of a thoroughbred running in The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for final check in Sapporo, northern Japan, 03 February 2020, on the eve of the opening of the winter festival. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Odori Park venue, the main venue of the Sapporo Snow Festival, is illuminated for final check in Sapporo, northern Japan, 03 February 2020, the eve of the opening of the winter festival. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A snow sculpture of the Palace on the Isle at Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland and the Chopin Monument at HBC site are illuminated for final check in Sapporo, northern Japan, 03 February 2020, the eve of the opening of the winter festival. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Japanese city of Sapporo holds the 2020 edition of its traditional winter festival, which was visited by over 2.7 million people in 2019.

Some news outlets have reported the visitors for the winter festival may reduce this year in fear of the coronavirus epidemic.

A visual story by Kimimasa Mayama.