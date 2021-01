Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) before a meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/Eugene Hoshiko/POOL

Japan's foreign minister expressed confidence on Tuesday that the incoming president of the United States will succeed in uniting the country and bridging divisions in American society.

Toshimitsu Motegi made these remarks on the eve of the inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday and in the backdrop of escalated tensions in the US following the Nov. 3 presidential elections and the attack on the Capitol by the outgoing president Donald Trump's supporters on Jan. 6. EFE-EPA