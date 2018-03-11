Ichiro Shiga offers a prayer for his late wife Saiko, who was killed by tsunami at the age of 63, with his daughter Mie Osaki (L) and granddaughter Karin Hasegawa (R) at a cemetery of Nakano district in Futaba, where is three kilometers north of tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Company (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (Rear behind of trees), Fukushima Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese policemen are searching for missing people at Ukedo district in Namie, where is about several kilometers north of tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Company (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, visit new cemetery in the town, Fukushima Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A man offers a prayer for victims of post office at Ukedo district in Namie, where is about several kilometers north of tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Company (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, Fukushima Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Ichiro Shiga offers a prayer for his late wife Saiko, who was killed by tsunami at the age of 63, at a cemetery of Nakano district in Futaba, where is three kilometers north of tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Company (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (Rear behind of trees), Fukushima Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Hiroe Suzuki, 68, offers a prayer for his late father Hirotada, who was killed by tsunami at the age of 91, at a cemetery of Ukedo district in Namie, where is about several kilometers north of tsunami-crippled Tokyo Electric Company (TEPCO)'s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (Rear behind of trees), Fukushima Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A man offers a prayer for victims on Arahama Beach in Sendaii, Miyagi Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, during the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims in front of a statue of the Goddess of Kannon to comfort souls of victims at Arahama district in Sendaii, Miyagi Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, during the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

An elderly couple watches the sunrise as they visit Arahama Beach to offer prayers for victims in Sendaii, Miyagi Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, during the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Visitors offer prayers for victims killed by tsunami at Arahama district, Miyagi Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

People offer one-minute silent prayers for victims killed by the tsunami at 14:46 local time, when a 9.0-magnitude earthquake shook northern Japan and triggered a subsequent tsunami, at Arahama district, Miyagi Prefecture, Mar. 11, 2018, the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan Sunday marked the seventh anniversary of the devastating earthquake and tsunami that swept the northeastern coast of the country and caused in Fukushima one of the worst nuclear disasters in history, with commemorative events and a minute of silence.

At several places in Japan, and especially in the areas worst affected, the more than 18,000 dead and missing were honored and a minute of silence was observed at 02.46 pm the time at which the 9-magnitude earthquake struck and triggered the tragedy.

As done in previous years, Tokyo marked the occasion with a solemn ceremony at the National Theatre which was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko.

This is the second year that the two royal members have replaced Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in official events following Akihito's announcement of his desire to abdicate.

The massive earthquake seven years ago with its epicenter in the sea off Japan's northeastern coast minutes later triggered a tsunami that swept entire populations and struck the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

The water damaged the plant's refrigeration systems which led to the partial meltdown in the three reactors that were in operation at the time.

At present a total of 73,349 people are living in temporary shelters, family residences and hospital centers scattered throughout Japan, according to the latest figures published by the Great East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction Agency.

Most of the people were evacuated from areas closest to the devastated nuclear power plant, some of which are still considered uninhabitable given the high levels of radiation.

Several areas have been gradually reopened after completing cleaning and radioactive decontamination tasks, but very few people have expressed desire to return to their old homes because of the fear of radioactivity and for having already remade their lives in other places.

The Fukushima disaster was the second worst nuclear accident in history after the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine in 1986.