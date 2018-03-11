Japan Sunday marked the seventh anniversary of the devastating earthquake and tsunami that swept the northeastern coast of the country and caused in Fukushima one of the worst nuclear disasters in history, with commemorative events and a minute of silence.
At several places in Japan, and especially in the areas worst affected, the more than 18,000 dead and missing were honored and a minute of silence was observed at 02.46 pm the time at which the 9-magnitude earthquake struck and triggered the tragedy.
As done in previous years, Tokyo marked the occasion with a solemn ceremony at the National Theatre which was attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko.
This is the second year that the two royal members have replaced Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in official events following Akihito's announcement of his desire to abdicate.
The massive earthquake seven years ago with its epicenter in the sea off Japan's northeastern coast minutes later triggered a tsunami that swept entire populations and struck the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
The water damaged the plant's refrigeration systems which led to the partial meltdown in the three reactors that were in operation at the time.
At present a total of 73,349 people are living in temporary shelters, family residences and hospital centers scattered throughout Japan, according to the latest figures published by the Great East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction Agency.
Most of the people were evacuated from areas closest to the devastated nuclear power plant, some of which are still considered uninhabitable given the high levels of radiation.
Several areas have been gradually reopened after completing cleaning and radioactive decontamination tasks, but very few people have expressed desire to return to their old homes because of the fear of radioactivity and for having already remade their lives in other places.
The Fukushima disaster was the second worst nuclear accident in history after the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine in 1986.