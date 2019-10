A handout photo made available by NASA Earth Observatory of a satellite image showing Typhoon Hagibis spinning toward the north-northwest over the western Pacific Ocean as its outer cloud bands near Japan, Oct. 11, 2019 (issued Oct. 12, 2019). EFE-EPA/NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Surging waves generated by Typhoon Hagibis hit against a breakwater at a port in the town of Kiho, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Pedestrians using umbrellas struggle against rain and wind in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Surging waves generated by Typhoon Hagibis hit against a breakwater at a port in the town of Kiho, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

A view of a fallen electric post near damaged houses after a tornado caused by Typhoon Hagibis hit Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A view of a damaged vehicle and house after a tornado caused by typhoon Hagibis hit Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A man walks through debris of damaged houses by a tornado caused by typhoon Hagibis in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Oct. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Typhoon Hagibis left one dead, several injured and caused severe material damage before it even made full landfall in Japan on Saturday, where authorities have issued a rare maximum alert for torrential rain and hurricane-force winds.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned the huge storm could reach the scale of Typhoon Ida (called Kanogawa in Japan) in 1958, which left more than 1,200 dead.