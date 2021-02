A Boeing 777 aircraft of All Nippon Airways (ANA) on the tarmac at Tokyo's Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, 28 January 2016 (reissued 22 February 2021). EFE-EPA/FILE?CHRISTOPHER JUE

Japan has suspended flights of all Boeing 777 aircraft equipped with the same engine models fitted in the jets that suffered a mid-flight failure in the United States over the weekend.

The decision affects 13 jets operated by the Japanese Airline (JAL) and another 19 by All Nippon Airways (ANA).EFE-EPA

ahg-asb/ssk