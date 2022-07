A file picture of late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Visitors pay their respects at Zojoji Temple, where a private family wake for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is held, in Tokyo, Japan, 11 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Tokyo (Japan), 11/07/2022.- People attending a private wake for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leave Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, Japan, 11 July 2022. Abe was shot dead on 08 July by a 41-year-old former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Nara, western Japan, during an Upper House election campaign to support a candidate of his ruling party. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

People attending a private wake for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leave Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, Japan, 11 July 2022. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo (Japan), 11/07/2022.- A woman covers her face with a towel after paying floral tribute for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji Temple, where a private family wake for former is held in Tokyo, Japan, 11 July 2022. Abe was shot dead on 08 July by a 41-year-old former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, in Nara, western Japan, during an Upper House election campaign to support a candidate of his ruling party. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Hundreds of people, including relatives and colleagues of former Japanese prime minster Shinzo Abe gathered Monday at Tokyo’s Zojo-ji Buddhist temple to pay their respects following his assassination last week.

Abe, Japan’s longest serving prime minister, died on Friday last week after being shot while addressing an election rally in the western city of Nara.

(...)