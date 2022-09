People holding placards protest against the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on 08 July 2022, at Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan, 08 September 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Thursday again defended his decision to hold a state-funded funeral for Shinzo Abe as "appropriate" given his achievements during the longest-serving term in postwar Japan.

Kishida appeared at a parliamentary session to justify holding the event, scheduled to be held on Sep.27 at an estimated cost of ¥1.6 billion.

Both the opposition and a large section of Japanese have expressed their objection to a funeral paid for by state funds.

