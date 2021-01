Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (C) delivers a policy speech at a House of Representatives plenary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The prime minister of Japan said Monday that his country remains committed to holding the Olympic games as per schedule in July, despite the third and worst wave of Covid-19 in Japan, particularly affecting Tokyo.

Yoshihide Suga, during an address before the Diet or the parliament, said they were going to hold the Olympics as proof that humanity has overcome the novel coronavirus. EFE-EPA