A pedestrian walks past a display showing Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average during an afternoon trade session in Tokyo, Japan, 05 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A pedestrian is watching displays showing Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average during an afternoon trade session and New York Down in Tokyo, Japan, 05 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan registered a current surplus of 1.67 trillion yen ($ 14.9 billion) in August, its 86th consecutive month in positive terms.

The figure represents a decrease of 20.1 percent compared to August 2020, as well as 19 percent less than the surplus in July, according to preliminary data published by the Finance Ministry. EFE