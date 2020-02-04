Aerial view of old part of Macau with Grand Lisboa Hotel and Casino in Macau, China, 12 August 2017. EFE/EPA/FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Yokohama (Japan), 04/02/2020.- A boat passes the Diamond Princess cruise ship, anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama, in Yokohama, Japan, 04 February 2020. More 3,700 people, including passengers and staff members, are being tested for coronavirus infection after a passenger who was previously onboard tested positive for the virus in Hong Kong on 01 February. (Japón) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Yokohama (Japan), 04/02/2020.- Light boats travel before the Diamond Princess cruise ship, anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama, in Yokohama, Japan, 04 February 2020. More 3,700 people, including passengers and staff members, are being tested for coronavirus infection after a passenger who was previously onboard tested positive for the virus in Hong Kong on 01 February. (Japón) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Yokohama (Japan), 04/02/2020.- The Diamond Princess cruise ship is anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama, in Yokohama, Japan, 04 February 2020. More 3,700 people, including passengers and staff members, are being tested for coronavirus infection after a passenger who was previously onboard tested positive for the virus in Hong Kong on 01 February. (Japón) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese authorities were awaiting test results Tuesday for passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying about 3,500 people that arrived at a port in Yokohama and was immediately quarantined after a person who had been on board was found to have the new coronavirus.

The ship’s quarantine came as the death toll in China from the virus rose to 425 on Tuesday with 20,438 confirmed cases, representing a rise of 64 deaths and 3,235 infections compared to the previous 24 hours, the country's National Health Commission said.