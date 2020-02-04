Japanese authorities were awaiting test results Tuesday for passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying about 3,500 people that arrived at a port in Yokohama and was immediately quarantined after a person who had been on board was found to have the new coronavirus.
The ship’s quarantine came as the death toll in China from the virus rose to 425 on Tuesday with 20,438 confirmed cases, representing a rise of 64 deaths and 3,235 infections compared to the previous 24 hours, the country's National Health Commission said.