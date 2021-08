Medical professional hold placards calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 12 February 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Japan refused to issue visas for two Myanmar diplomats appointed by the military junta, which seeks to replace them with two members of the embassy in Tokyo fired in March, Kyodo news agency reported Sunday.

Issuing the diplomatic visas would mean recognizing the Feb. 1 military coup that seized power from the elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains detained. Anti-junta demonstrations have been violently repressed by military forces. EFE