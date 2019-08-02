Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (L) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) attends the 20th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

People watch breaking news of Japan's decision to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

People watch breaking news of Japan's decision to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Japanese government Friday decided to remove South Korea from its list of preferred trading partners over suspicions that Seoul does not implement sufficient security measures in the technology sector, a move that deepens a dispute between the two countries.

The measure was approved by the cabinet led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and extends restrictions Tokyo has applied since July on the basic chemical materials used by South Korean companies to manufacture screens and memory chips.

Tokyo has maintained that these restrictions are due to Seoul's inability to ensure that the materials do not end up being used for military purposes by third countries.

On the other hand, South Korea considers them to be retaliatory measures by Japan for a dispute over Japanese colonization of the country between 1910 and 1945.

Japan's decision comes after foreign ministers from the two countries failed to resolve their differences during a meeting on Thursday in Bangkok, and the measure will come into effect on Aug. 28, according to Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko at a press conference.

South Korea has featured on the preferred trading partners list since 2004 along with 26 other countries. Its removal means it will no longer have access to simplified procedures for purchasing Japanese materials and technology that could be used for military purposes.

The decision by the Japanese government prompted a "black Friday" on the Seoul and Tokyo stock exchanges, where the main indicators and technological sectors fell sharply, propelled further by Washington's announcement that it would level fresh sanctions on China.

The Japanese stock market index Nikkei reported a 2.11 percent slump while in Seoul, the Kospi fell by 0.95 percent.

The measure marks a further deterioration of bilateral relations between Tokyo and Seoul, which are at their worst in recent decades, and could impact other areas of collaboration between the two countries, such as security and defense.

Seoul believes that the measure is in response to the rulings in 2018 by several South Korean courts, including the Supreme Court, asking Japanese companies to pay compensation to Korean citizens who were forced to work for them during World War II.

Japan maintains that all compensation for victims enslaved by Japanese companies was settled during the 1965 Treaty on Basic Relations.

In accordance with the treaty, Japan donated $300 million to the neighboring country. The compensation, however, did not reach the intended victims under the military dictatorship of Park Chung-hee, resulting in thousands of them suing the South Korean government this year.

fr/sc/tw