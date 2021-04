Members of Jinbo-party take part in a protest against Japan's decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 15 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Merchants from a fish market in Seoul stage a protest against the Japanese government's recent decision to discharge radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, during a news conference in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 16 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean protester takes part in a protest against Japan's decision to release radioactive water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 16 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said Friday that the dump from the Fukushima nuclear power plant approved by Japanese authorities will be within the safe limits of drinking water, in response to criticism from China.

"I am convinced the water will be diluted so that (the tritium concentration) will be one seventh of the maximum level considered safe for drinking water by the World Health Organization," Aso said at a Friday press conference.EFE

