Well-wishers react during the parade of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Well-wishers react during the parade of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako (not pictured) in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 10, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Sunday took part in a motor parade in Tokyo to celebrate the recent enthronement, an event originally scheduled to take place in October but had to be postponed due to the Typhoon Hagibis.

Surrounded by an escort team riding 16 motorcycles, the royal couple set out in a convertible Toyota Century sedan. Especially remodeled for the occasion, it was fitted with white tapestries and its height and angles designed to help spectators get a better view of the royals over the 4.6-kilometer long route. EFE-EPA