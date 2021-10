Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his policy speech during an extraordinary parliamentary session at the Lower House in Tokyo, Japan, 08 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved parliament Thursday, allowing the official call for a general election by the end of this month where he will seek to be elected after the resignation of his predecessor.

General elections in the country will take place Oct. 31 after the lower house of parliament was dissolved Thursday after its four-year term was meant to expire Oct. 21. EFE

