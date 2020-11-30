Japan's Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, waves to well-wishers as he celebrates the New Year with the audience at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, 02 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's Princess Mako of Akishino attends to the ceremony to celebrate the 120 anniversary of Japanese migration in Peru, at the Peruvian Japanese association in Lima, Peru, 10 July 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Japan’s Prince Fumihito, younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and current heir to the throne, said he supported the controversial engagement of his first-born, Princess Mako, at a Monday press conference on his 55th birthday.

"I approve of them marrying. (...) If that is what they really want, then I think it is something that I must respect as a father," Fumihito said at the appearance published Monday by the Imperial Household Agency. Their engagement has been pending for years over a financial dispute of the mother of the groom. EFE-EPA