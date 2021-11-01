Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) General Secretary Akira Amari attends Party's announcement for successful general election candidates event at the party headquarters, in Tokyo, Japan, 31 October 2021, following the start of ballot counting process. EFE/EPA/BEHROUZ MEHRI / POOL

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party Monday maintained its strong grip over the lower house of the Japanese parliament, marking the fourth consecutive term for the conservative group, but with fewer seats than it held previously.

In his victory speech, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the electoral victory demonstrated the "will of the people to task my government with shaping the future of this country."

According to the latest poll results held on Sunday, Kishida's LDP won 261 seats in the 465-member house, securing an absolute majority well over the halfway mark of 233.

He said the Japanese had rallied behind his idea of "a new capitalism," focused on economic growth and powered by increases in wages for workers.

The prime minister pledged that the government would draw up an economic stimulus package by mid-November.EFE