Voters fill their voting slips during the Upper House election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 10 July 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A voter casts her ballot during the Upper House election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 10 July 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Voters queue to cast their ballots during the Upper House election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 10 July 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A voter looks at posters of candidates for the Upper House election outside a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 10 July 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at the party's headquarters following the upper house election in Tokyo, Japan, 10 July 2022. EFE-EPA/TORU HANAI / POOL

A voter casts a ballot during the Upper House election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan, 10 July 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan’s ruling party projected to keep majority in Parliament

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is projected to maintain its large majority in the Upper House, the state-run NHK network said Sunday after voting centers closed in an election marred by the killing of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The party is poised to consolidate its parliamentary dominance along with its coalition partner, the Buddhist Komeito.

The elections were held two days after the Abe's assassination during a campaign event.

(...)