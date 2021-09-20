An elderly couple walks through Nakamise Street, the main approach to Sensoji temple (Rear) at Asakusa, a sightseeing spot in Tokyo, Japan, 17 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

About 29.1 percent of Japan's population is aged 65 years or older and accounts for 13.6 percent of the country's workforce, both record figures, the government announced on Respect for the Aged Day on Monday.

The number of people aged 65 and above in the country was 36.4 million as of September, an increase of 220,000 people over the previous year, according to the figures of the Ministry of the Internal Affairs and Communications.

Japanese men aged 65 years and over account for 15.83 million, while women of the same age group account for 20.57 million, according to the ministry's data.

Japan has the oldest population in the world, followed by Italy (23.6 percent) and Portugal (23.1 percent), according to the United Nations.

(...)