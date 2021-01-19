Wearing a face mask, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers a policy speech at a House of Representatives plenary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, 18 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Wearing a face mask, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers a policy speech at a House of Representatives plenary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, 18 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese Government Spokesman Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday that the country's widespread COVID-19 vaccination is not a mandatory requirement to continue with the celebration of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

The committee that works on the management and prevention of the disease at the Olympic event "is investigating so that the Olympic Games are safe even without the vaccine, for example, by carrying out the necessary tests and controlling behaviors" Kato said Tuesday at his daily press conference. EFE-EPA