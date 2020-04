A sign stating that Shibuya 109, a Tokyo fashion hotspot for young people, will remain closed from Apr. 08, at Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A closed Uniqlo flagship store at Ginza on Apr. 08, in Tokyo, Japan, a day after the government declared a health emergency against increasing COVID-19 infections. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A view of traffic at Shinjuku on Apr. 08, 2020, a day after the government declared a health emergency against increasing COVID-19 infections, Tokyo, Japan. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Commuters get off the JR Yamanote Line at Shinjuku railway station a day after the government declared a health emergency against increasing COVID-19 infections, Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 08, 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Pedestrians walk on a crosswalk at Ginza, where most stores are closed as a part of a health emergency against increasing COVID-19 infections, in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 08, 2020. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan underwent its first day of emergency in response to the novel coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday with the closing down of several businesses and entertainment places, although people were permitted to go to work.

Tokyo was among the seven regions in the country that has been subject to the health emergency, and the streets of the capital and its public transport system - used by millions daily - witnessed a considerably lesser number of office-goers.EFE-EPA

