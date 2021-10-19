North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military and the Japan government said, in the fifth weapons test by Pyongyang in less than two months.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the neighboring country launched the missile eastward near Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, around 10:20 am.
Sinpo on the northeastern coast houses a North Korean submersible development center, implying that the regime may have tested a new Pukguksong-class submarine ballistic missile.
"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are currently conducting a thorough analysis regarding additional information," the JCS said in a text message to reporters. EFE