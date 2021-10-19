(FILE) An undated file picture released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows an 'underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile' conducted at an undisclosed location in North Korea. EFE-EPA/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting on North Korea's latest missile launch with file footage at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A man stands near a TV screen showing a news program reporting on North Korea's latest missile launch with file footage at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A woman stands near a TV screen showing a news program reporting on North Korea's latest missile launch with file footage at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 19 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military and the Japan government said, in the fifth weapons test by Pyongyang in less than two months.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the neighboring country launched the missile eastward near Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, around 10:20 am.

Sinpo on the northeastern coast houses a North Korean submersible development center, implying that the regime may have tested a new Pukguksong-class submarine ballistic missile.

"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are currently conducting a thorough analysis regarding additional information," the JCS said in a text message to reporters. EFE