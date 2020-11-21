The Japanese government on Saturday announced the suspension of “Go To Travel”, a campaign to promote domestic tourism, after the country registered daily records of Covid-19 cases for four days in a row.
During a meeting of the Japanese committee in charge of the government’s pandemic response, prime minister Yoshihide Suga explained that, under the subsidies program, reservations will no longer be accepted for trips to areas that are suffering from increased infection rates.
The decision, based on the recommendation of the panel of doctors advising the government, comes after Japan reported more than 2,500 new cases in 24 hours on Saturday, a record number for the fourth consecutive day. Tokyo on Saturday recorded 539 infections, also the highest daily figure for the Japanese capital since the pandemic began. EFE-EPA
asb/ks