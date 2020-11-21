Toyko (Japan), 21/11/2020.- Pedestrians walk through the Ginza pedestrian precinct in central Tokyo, Japan, 21 November 2020, the start of three-day holidays. Tokyo marked 539 cases, record high for three consecutive days, of new infections of COVID-19 coronavirus on 21 November and number of people infected per day in Japan reached to 2,586, highest record for four consecutive days. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Tokyo (Japan), 20/11/2020.- A kimono clad man wearing a mask is reflected in a window at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, 20 November 2020. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced that there has been more than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row in the nations capital. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Tokyo (Japan), 20/11/2020.- People wearing masks cross a street at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, 20 November 2020. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced that there has been more than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row in the nations capital. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Japanese government on Saturday announced the suspension of “Go To Travel”, a campaign to promote domestic tourism, after the country registered daily records of Covid-19 cases for four days in a row.



During a meeting of the Japanese committee in charge of the government’s pandemic response, prime minister Yoshihide Suga explained that, under the subsidies program, reservations will no longer be accepted for trips to areas that are suffering from increased infection rates.



The decision, based on the recommendation of the panel of doctors advising the government, comes after Japan reported more than 2,500 new cases in 24 hours on Saturday, a record number for the fourth consecutive day. Tokyo on Saturday recorded 539 infections, also the highest daily figure for the Japanese capital since the pandemic began. EFE-EPA



