Ukrainians attend an open military training for civilians organized by Right Sector activists in Kiev, Ukraine, 13 February 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainians attend an open military training for civilians organized by Right Sector activists in Kiev, Ukraine, 13 February 2022. EFE-EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Japan on Monday told its citizens residing in Ukraine to leave the country and said it would evacuate a large part of the embassy staff due to the increase in tensions over conflict with Russia.

Government Spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said its 150 nationals in Ukraine should "immediately" leave the country, and that embassy staff would be repatriated Monday. EFE