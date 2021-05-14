Japan will extend the state of emergency to three more prefectures due to the continued spread of Covid-19, which has taken the figures in some regions to record levels ahead of Tokyo 2020, authorities announced Friday.

The prefectures of Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima will be included from Sunday until May 31, when the state of emergency in force in six other areas of the country – Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi and Fukuoka – is scheduled to end, said coronavirus response minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will formalize a statement later Friday, after a meeting of the panel of experts that advises the government on the pandemic.

"It will be difficult to improve the situation unless we take the strongest measures possible," said Satoshi Kamayachi, an executive board member at the Japan Medical Association who sits on the expert panel, according to Kyodo News.

Covid cases have increased throughout the archipelago in recent weeks and the number of critically ill patients in need of respiratory assistance is at a high (1,214), amid reports of deaths of people at home awaiting hospitalization due to the lack of beds.