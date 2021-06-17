A sign language interpreter (L) gestures as Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (R) speaks during a news conference on Japan's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, 17 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ISSEI KATO / POOL

Japan to lift health emergency in most of the country from June 21

Japan on Thursday decided to lift the Covid-19 health emergency as per schedule from June 21 in most parts of the country, despite maintaining some restrictions in a few areas including Tokyo, a month ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games.

Currently the 10 most populated Japanese prefectures - including Tokyo and Osaka - out of the total 47 are covered by the state of emergency, first declared on Apr. 25 amid a Covid surge.

From Monday, the state of emergency will remain in place only in the southwestern Okinawa prefecture, but some restrictions will be enforced in seven other regions at least until Jul. 11, especially with regard to commercial activity, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters.